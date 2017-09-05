NFL says Sunday’s Dolphins game won’t be in Miami, considering two options

The NFL said Tuesday that Sunday’s scheduled Dolphins-Tampa Bay game will not be played in Miami because of the looming threat of Hurricane Irma.
The NFL says it’s considering two options: playing the game in a neutral site or playing the game later in the season in Miami.
If it’s later in the season, it could be Nov. 19, when both the Dolphins and Buccaneers have a bye week.
ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports playing on the bye week, on Nov. 19, is the more likely of the two options.
The NFL released this statement: “Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the Miami Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium, will not be played in Miami on Sunday.
“In the interest of public safety in the light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate.
“The league will continue to examine other options, including playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season, and will provide and update on that decision as soon as possible.”
Several Dolphins players said Sunday they don’t like the idea of playing the game on Miami’s schedule bye week.
“It would be tough,” quarterback Jay Cutler said. “It would be tough. Guys kind of need that bye week to get healthy and push through the second half of the season. This is latest bye week I ever had. It's not an ideal situation not to have a bye for us.”
Said cornerback Byron Maxwell: “"I don't like that possibility, just being honest. I like my bye week. For the most part, your body needs it. Especially with the brutal NFL season. It's a marathon. It's not a sprint. If any way they can get the game this week, I would like that.”
Asked if would prefer to play somewhere else than not have a bye: “Yeah, just put the ball down. Let's play. At same time, the fans are going to miss out on a home game. I like playing in front of this Miami crowd. That's a bummer right there."
Comments