New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson gets away from Miami cornerback Bacarri Rambo in the Dolphins win at the Meadowlands on December 17, 2016.
New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson gets away from Miami cornerback Bacarri Rambo in the Dolphins win at the Meadowlands on December 17, 2016. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson gets away from Miami cornerback Bacarri Rambo in the Dolphins win at the Meadowlands on December 17, 2016. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Bet a buck on the Jets and you could win $1,000 — if they win the Super Bowl

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 12:05 PM

Las Vegas doesn’t think the New York Jets have much of a chance to win the Super Bowl this year.

How big of an underdog are the Jets?

Well, at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, ‘Gang Green’ are a 1,000-1 long shot to win it all.

To put that in perspective, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers — who were both expected to be putrid in 2016 and lived up to those expectations — opened the year at 200-1.

According to a story by ESPN, the Jets’ preseason odds may be the biggest in Vegas history.

“[I've] never seen any NFL team this high before any games are played,” Ed Salmons, a 30-year veteran Las Vegas oddsmaker and assistant manager at the Westgate told ESPN’s David Purdum.

“I think the Jets will probably be the lowest team we've ever power-rated.”

SUPER BOWL ODDS: From the Westgate SuperBook via ESPN.com

According to ESPN, fans aren’t flocking to put money on the Jets despite the temptingly large number.

Since putting the number at 1,000-1 late last month, the Westgate had taken just six bets for $55 on the Jets.

vegas
Bettors line up at the Mirage for the 2013 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Julie Jacobson AP

New York opened at 100-1 to win the Super Bowl. The Miami Dolphins opened at 40-1 and are currently 100-1. The New England Patriots went from 6-1 to 11-4.

The Jets begin their 2017 season at Buffalo on Sunday — and are currently 7.5-point dogs against the Bills.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings
Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery
Davon Godchaux on the possibility of starting next to Ndamukong Suh 0:53

Davon Godchaux on the possibility of starting next to Ndamukong Suh

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats