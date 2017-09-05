Bet a buck on the Jets and you could win $1,000 — if they win the Super Bowl

Las Vegas doesn’t think the New York Jets have much of a chance to win the Super Bowl this year.
How big of an underdog are the Jets?
Well, at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, ‘Gang Green’ are a 1,000-1 long shot to win it all.
To put that in perspective, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers — who were both expected to be putrid in 2016 and lived up to those expectations — opened the year at 200-1.
According to a story by ESPN, the Jets’ preseason odds may be the biggest in Vegas history.
“[I've] never seen any NFL team this high before any games are played,” Ed Salmons, a 30-year veteran Las Vegas oddsmaker and assistant manager at the Westgate told ESPN’s David Purdum.
“I think the Jets will probably be the lowest team we've ever power-rated.”
SUPER BOWL ODDS: From the Westgate SuperBook via ESPN.com
According to ESPN, fans aren’t flocking to put money on the Jets despite the temptingly large number.
Since putting the number at 1,000-1 late last month, the Westgate had taken just six bets for $55 on the Jets.
New York opened at 100-1 to win the Super Bowl. The Miami Dolphins opened at 40-1 and are currently 100-1. The New England Patriots went from 6-1 to 11-4.
The Jets begin their 2017 season at Buffalo on Sunday — and are currently 7.5-point dogs against the Bills.
