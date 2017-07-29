Lawrence Timmons says one Dolphins teammate is the best to ever play his position

Lawrence Timmons just finished up only his third training camp practice with Ndamukong Suh, but he’s already prepared to say Suh is the best defensive tackle.
Not on his team.
Not that he’s ever played with or against.
Not in the entire league.
But the best to ever put on a jersey.
Timmons, asked about the Dolphins’ defensive line Saturday, gave a remarkable answer.
“I feel like we got one of the best D-lines in football,” Timmons said. “You got [Cameron] Wake. You got Suh, best D-tackle ever. [Andre] Branch and I have been going crazy. We gotta lot of players. It’s going to be fun.”
So move over, Mean Joe Greene. Your magic is useless, Merlin Olsen.
Now, Timmons may simply have gotten carried away with himself. Suh is an elite talent, but many would argue the Rams’ Aaron Donald is actually the best defensive tackle playing right now.
But hey, it’s training camp.
It’s time to have fun.
And if you’re Timmons, it’s time to get used to the stifling South Florida heat. The conditioning will help; he famously puked all over the Hard Rock Stadium turf when he played down here as a member of the Steelers last fall.
“I haven’t thrown up yet,” Timmons joked. “So far so good. I’m enjoying it. Third day of camp, still trying to get acclimated, the heat is kind of serious. But having fun, though.”
When asked what he’s doing to beat the heat, the veteran linebacker responded:
“I mean, cool tub after practice. Popsicles preferably. Stuff like that because it’s real hot out here.”
Timmons had one of three Dolphins interceptions Saturday, picking off a pass from Ryan Tannehill that Xavien Howard deflected. During the return, Timmons lateraled the ball to Bobby McCain — which Gase didn’t seem too pleased about afterward.
“Hey, let's be careful before we start [pitching] this thing around and not turn it over again,” Gase told reporters.
Timmons, when asked about the lateral by a reporter, responded:
“You saw that. You know what I’m saying? I was a quarterback, veer option.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
