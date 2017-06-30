Ex-Hurricane Artie Burns arrested for driving with a suspended license

Former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Artie Burns was booked overnight into jail on charges of driving with a suspended license after cops pulled him over in Miami Beach.
Burns is entering his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was back in South Florida during the team’s break before training camp.
WINZ talk show host Andy Slater reported that Burns failed to pay $1,012.20 in traffic tickets, according to court records.
Burns, who played his high school ball at Miami Northwestern, was a fan favorite at Miami, particularly after his mother Dana Smith died of a heart attack during his senior year. The university raised some $40,000 for Burns through a Go Fund Me campaign to help Burns and his younger siblings.
Burns, 22, was a first-round pick by the Steelers in the spring of 2016. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, starting nine, recording 65 tackles and three interceptions.
Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle contributed to this report.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments