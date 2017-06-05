Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins OTAs | Mon., June 5, 2017

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen throws the ball to receiver Kenny Stills in the rain during OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins guard Isaac Asiata (68), during OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins guard Isaac Asiata (68), during OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), does a pocket drill during OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill (17), David Fales (6) and Matt Moore (8), during OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins offensive line train during the most intensive rain fall during OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase stands in the rain while receiver Kenny Stills completes a pass during OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins special team coach Darren Rizzi talks to the media after OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws the ball during a passing drill at OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL, June 5, 2017.
