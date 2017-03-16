Poe agrees to one-year deal with Falcons after meeting with Dolphins

A day after meeting with the Dolphins, defensive tackle Dontari Poe agreed to terms with the Falcons on a contract that was far more than Miami was willing to spend.
Poe agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Falcons, ESPN first reported, which was roughly twice what the Dolphins wanted to pay him.
The signing leaves the Dolphins still looking for a third defensive tackle behind Ndamukong Suh and Jordan Phillips.
Poe’s asking price didn’t match his production the last two years, and the Dolphins already have big money invested in the position. Unless Poe was willing to leave millions on the table, Miami wasn’t a real option.
So who’s left available at the position?
Ex-Giant Johnathan Hankins is at the top of the list, but he will also likely be too expensive for the Dolphins.
Other options include Sen’Derrick Marks (Jaguars), Tyrunn Walker (Lions), Cam Thomas (Rams) and Tyson Jackson (Chiefs).
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments