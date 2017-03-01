Significant interest around NFL in free-agent linebacker Mingo, source says

If the Dolphins have Barkevious Mingo on their free-agent wish list, they should know that they have competition.
Mingo, who won a Super Bowl with New England in 2016 after three disappointing seasons in Cleveland, has “numerous” teams interested in his services, according to a league source.
The source described the interest in Mingo, the former No. 6 pick in the draft, as “huge.”
Teams cannot formally discuss contract terms with pending free agents until next week, but all 32 franchises bend (if not break) that rule during the NFL Scouting Combine, held here this week.
Mingo, at the very least, would provide athletic depth to a Dolphins linebacker unit with precious little of either.
Mingo has played both inside and outside linebacker in the NFL. He struggled with both injuries and keeping on weight during his career, and has yet to live up to his prodigious promise. But perhaps a change in scenery, and roles, would serve him well. Mingo has the athleticism to be a solid coverage linebacker.
The Browns traded Mingo to New England for a fifth-round pick before the 2016 season. He was a core special teams contributor for the Patriots during their most recent Super Bowl run.
Mingo has 119 tackles and seven sacks as a pro.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments