Former Dolphins linebacker dies in a house fire

1:19 A day with JT: A long car ride with Jason Taylor leads to Hall of Fame talk Pause

3:33 Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor talks Hall of Fame

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

3:50 Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to the end of the Heat's 13-game win streak

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying