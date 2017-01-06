Kiko Alonso is the glue holding the Dolphins linebacker group together

This Dolphins march to the playoffs is remarkable for many reasons, including this one: They’re doing it with a patchwork group surrounding Kiko Alonso at linebacker.
With one starter (Koa Misi) sidelined since Week 5 because of neck surgery, another (Jelani Jenkins) rendered largely ineffective by knee issues, the Dolphins have needed to rely on a collection of players who were previously cut (Donald Butler, by San Diego in March and Arizona in September), undrafted developmental projects (Neville Hewitt and Mike Hull) and a veteran who had mostly been an NFL backup (Spencer Paysinger).
Though Jenkins was listed as questionable for Sunday, he said he’s optimistic that he will play but won’t be at 100 percent.
Alonso remains the glue holding this linebacker group together, his value evident in several enormous plays, including the game-winning interception return against San Diego.
“He had a hell of a year for us,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.
The Dolphins were 30th against the run this season, but “Kiko has done well against the run,” Joseph said.
Alonso finished 18th in the league in tackles (112) and tied with Houston’s Whitney Mercilus for first in fumbles recovered (four). He also had two interceptions and forced a fumble.
The Dolphins intend to add two starting linebackers this offseason to play alongside Alonso, a restricted free agent who they plan to keep.
But if the Dolphins find a great middle linebacker in the offseason, Alonso’s athleticism would allow him to move to the weak side if they choose.
Middle linebacker has been a revolving door since the Dolphins and Zach Thomas parted ways after 2007. Karlos Dansby had some good moments in three years here, but Akin Ayodele, Dannell Ellerbe, Misi and Kelvin Sheppard had issues with injuries or ineffectiveness.
Alonso “definitely solidified that position to the point where he can be the Dolphins’ middle linebacker for years to come,” Paysinger said.
Paysinger then raised and dispelled a whisper about Alonso.
“He’s a very simple person and the stigma with him around the league is a lot of people think he’s not the smartest guy in the world,” Paysinger said. “I’ve known Kiko since I was 20 years old, and I’ve never seen somebody’s mind work the way his does. You can tell him one thing three weeks ago and he’ll be able to recall it just like that, especially on the field.
“He learns in his own way and you can ask coaches, they haven’t seen any drop-off in intelligence and haven’t had to make the same corrections with him week to week. He’s able to take in information, process it the way he processes it and is able to spew it out at a moment’s notice.
“I’ve never seen somebody think the way he thinks.”
Alonso said he wants to spend the rest of his career here: “I don’t want to go anywhere.”
Fox analyst Charles Davis said, off air: “There could not be a better marriage a player could have with a city and a defense,” than Miami has with Alonso, who is a Cuban American.
Alonso agrees: “You described it perfectly.”
Alonso said one key this season is “I feel back to normal. I feel my explosion, my strength, everything.” And in this defense, Joseph “allows the middle linebacker to do a lot of things. That plays in my favor.”
Against the Patriots, beyond Alonso playing all 67 snaps as usual, Joseph gave Paysinger 39, Butler 22, Hewitt 21 and Hull 8. Joseph briefly experimented with Alonso and Hull on the field at the same time.
For the season, Alonso played 1,049 snaps, and Paysinger, Jenkins, Butler and Hewitt all logged between 333 and 372, according to Pro Football Focus. Misi was limited to 127 before his neck injury, and Hull logged 112.
Among 89 qualifiers, Alonso finished 50th in PFF’s performance rankings, Paysinger 54th, Butler 73rd, Hewitt 75th and Jenkins 89th and last.
“It has been a work in progress, losing Koa, losing Jelani half the season,” Joseph said. “In base, Neville has been really good at the Will ’backer spot. He’s been consistent.
“Donald Butler has been our Sam [linebacker] for the last two months, and he’s been solid. In sub downs, it’s been a work in progress, with Jenkins being hurt most of the time.
“Paysinger has played at a high level some and not some. Mike Hull is a guy that hadn’t repped a bunch of sub downs until last week’s game. He’ll be in the mix. It’s a committee job right now, and we’re working through it.”
Wild-Card Weekend
Saturday
Raiders at Texans
4:35 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Lions at Seahawks
8:15 p.m., NBC
Sunday
Dolphins at Steelers
1:05 p.m., CBS
Giants at Packers
4:40 p.m., Fox
