The Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs. What’s next?

The Miami Dolphins were able to take a deep breath Sunday night as Kansas City’s victory over Denver clinched the team’s first playoff spot since 2008.
With one week left in the NFL’s regular season, what’s next for the Dolphins?
Well, Miami plays host to New England at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS-4) with a chance to move up to the No. 5 seed in the AFC.
If Miami beats the Patriots and the Chiefs lose to San Diego, the Dolphins would travel to Houston for the first round.
So, most likely, the Dolphins will open the postseason in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.
San Diego couldn’t even beat the Cleveland Browns.
Last year, the Dolphins beat the Patriots in the regular season finale in Miami Gardens, so beating New England isn’t too far fetched.
The Patriots are playing for the top seed in the conference as they were last season and probably learned a lesson about giving home field advantage away after having to travel to Denver for the AFC title game earlier this year.
Houston (9-6) has won its past three games including Saturday’s 12-10 thriller against the Bengals. The Texans close against the former Houston Oilers in Nashville on Sunday.
Kansas City 33, Denver 10 - FINAL pic.twitter.com/jh1D4KUOF4— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) December 26, 2016
The Steelers (10-5) clinched the NFC North title by knocking the Ravens out of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
Pittsburgh, which lost to the 1-4 Dolphins at Hard Rock on Oct. 17, has won its past six heading into its regular season closer against the Browns.
