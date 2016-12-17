Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Sat., Dec. 17, 2016

Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills catches a second quarter touchdown as they play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills scores a touchdown as New York Jets Juston Burris fails to defend in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills scores a touchdown and drags New York Jets Juston Burris into the endzone in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Cameron Wake forces a fumble on New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore shoots as he waits for the snap in the second quarter as they play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill tries to catch a ball while on a crutch during warm ups as the Dolphins prepare to play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Cameron Wake intercepts the ball in the second quarter as they play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Bacarri Rambo fails to defend New York Jets Robby Anderson as he scores an early first quarter touchdown at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore throws the ball in the first quarter as they play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh crushes New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Bacarri Rambo taps Ndamukong Suh on the helmet after Suh recovered a first period fumble as they play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins fan wrapped up to keep warm as she watches the Fins play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Dion Simms catches a third quarter touchdown as New York Jets Rontez Miles fails to defend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Grounds crews clear the field of snow as the Miami Dolphins prepare to play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks on the tarp that is protecting the field before their game with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso warms up as they prepare to play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Dressed for the cold Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore warms up as he prepares for his first start of the season against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins Ryan Tannehill on a crutch watches as Matt Moore prepares to lead the Fins against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
