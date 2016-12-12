No pressure: Adam Gase has five days to turn Matt Moore into a fine starting QB

The last time Matt Moore was an NFL starting quarterback? That would be 2011 when he was 6-6 for a bad Miami Dolphins team that finished that season 6-10, saw the head coach fired before the season was over and had Todd Bowles as interim coach the season’s final month.
The last time Moore started an NFL game? January 1, 2012. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 135 yards with one TD and two interceptions in a 19-17 season-ending victory over the New York Jets.
The last time Matt Moore took significant snaps in a Miami Dolphins practice? The first week of September. During the preseason.
That’s how it is when Ryan Tannehill is the starting quarterback and starts 76 consecutive games and likes to take nearly all the snaps in practice to make sure he’s comfortable and prepared for the game ahead.
Moore?
He’s typically relegated to scout team work.
“He competes hard with that scout team,” one Dolphins source told me Sunday. “He’s out there to win.”
But it obviously isn’t the same as getting practice repetitions with the starting offense and won’t be the same going forward against other teams for Moore, the Dolphins’ new starter the remainder of this season.
Tannehill, scheduled for an MRI Monday morning, is expected to hear confirmation he tore the ACL in his left knee and is done for the remainder of the season.
That means Moore is the new starter. That means Brandon Doughty will be promoted from the practice squad and be the new backup.
That means Fridays may be different for Moore.
It was on Friday the past three months when Moore and Dolphins quarterback coach Bo Hardegree spent a lot of time grinding on the game plan so that Moore could feel prepared for the worst-case scenario -- that moment he might have to go into a game and replace Tannehill.
That moment came Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. And Moore finished the game 3 of 5 for 47 yards, including a 29-yard completion to Kenny Stills to help set up the winning field goal.
“(Head) Coach (Adam) Gase and Bo, our quarterback coach, they put me through the runner during the week, every week,” Moore said. “I feel good, but clearly, there will be some (rust). I haven’t done it in a while, but I don’t know ... I’m going in confident and feeling good.”
So what are the Dolphins about to get from the quarterback spot? What does Moore offer?
Well, he is a very instinctive player. He is smart. He has a solid arm and can make all the throws. He also is more, shall we say, free than Tannehill. He lets loose and likes to gun the ball down the field. And sometimes that leads to turnovers.
“I’m obviously not shy,” Moore said. “I’m not one to not throw it down the field. This will be the first time ...Well, today really was the first time playing under coach Gase. The preseason is what it is, but (this was) a real game, the style.
“My whole thing is to execute this offense. What is my style? I’m a pocket passer who likes to throw it down the field. That’s how I would put it, but that doesn’t matter. I think if you’re in there, you have to execute the plays called. At the end of the day, the ultimate deal is to get the win, so whatever style that is, that’s what it’ll be.”
Moore is a leader. And he doesn’t take, um, stuff from anyone. Those who remember, know that in 2011 then-starter Chad Henne and ace receiver Brandon Marshall had a love-hate relationship. Marshall gave Henne a pretty hard time when he didn’t get him the football and Henne basically just took it.
Well, when Henne got hurt and Moore got in, one of his first passes was to Marshall. And the receiver dropped it. Later, on another pass play, Moore went to another receiver downfield.
Back on the sideline, Marshall being Marshall went to the quarterback and demanded to know why Moore hadn’t thrown the ball to him.
“I did,” Moore told him, “and you dropped it.”
End of conversation.
Moore is not nearly as mobile or athletic as Tannehill so he won’t be a consistent major threat on read option plays. And there’s this:
My recollection of 2011 Matt Moore is that because he was often trying to go down the field, he sometimes held on to the football. And that got him hit a lot. And he fumbled 14 times in the 13 games he played.
Fourteen fumbles in 13 games.
That cannot repeat. Although Moore recovered three of his own fumbles, losing the football via a fumble is just as terrible as losing the football via an interception. So that needs to be addressed.
And that leads me to the next thing ...
Gase was brought to the Dolphins to fix Ryan Tannehill. And based on what Tannehill did this season -- which is that he finished with a career high 93.5 quarterback rating -- the coach accomplished what he set out to do. Tannehill improved on multiple levels from his deep-ball accuracy to his pocket awareness to his feel for situations. It was better than in the past. Not perfect. But better.
So now Gase has to do similar for Moore. Moore’s rating for the Dolphins in 2011 was 87.1. He threw 16 TD passes and nine interceptions.
Gase has worked with Tim Tebow and helped get the 2011 Denver Broncos to the playoffs. He worked with Peyton Manning and helped get that team to the Super Bowl while Manning broke the NFL single season touchdown pass mark. Gase rehabilitated Jay Cutler last year. He got Tannehill better this year.
Matt Moore is his new and latest pupil. He has to zero in on Moore and do whatever it is he does to milk the best out of quarterbacks. He has to do that for Moore.
So those two have to become, like, joined at the hip.
And, no pressure, they’ve got five days to do all that before the Dolphins play the New York Jets Saturday night.
“Matt Moore is a veteran quarterback and when you get to this stage in the season you cannot hide him,” NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison said on air Sunday night. “You can kind of protect him, but you can’t hide him. He’s going to have to step up and make plays.”
Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
Comments