Cardinals’ Arians finds it ‘kind of odd’ that it rained while his team had the ball

Between 1 and 4 p.m., it rained two-thirds of an inch in Miami Gardens.
But to hear Cardinals coach Bruce Arians tell it, the hard stuff really only came down when Arizona had the football.
“Rain is one thing, pouring down soaking wet balls is another,” Arians said. “... We practiced with a wet ball on Wednesday, and didn’t have any problems. But when it continually pours when you have the ball, which was kind of odd, it’s tough, it makes it tough.”
The Cardinals never play home games in weather like they did Sunday; their stadium has a roof.
And it showed. Arizona fumbled four times, losing two, and Carson Palmer threw two interceptions.
Of course, the Dolphins had their issues too. Ryan Tannehill lost the snap from Anthony Steen at the goal line in the first half; in all, the Dolphins fumbled five times Sunday.
“I slipped a couple of times out there,” said Dolphins tackle Ja’Wuan James. “It was pretty crazy. The ball was everywhere on both sides. Both teams had trouble. But I feel like, at the end of the day, the ball bounced our way.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments