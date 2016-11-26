After Castro saga, what can Kaepernick expect from Dolphins fans?

Colin Kaepernick picked the wrong week — and worst place — to defend Fidel Castro.
Kaepernick, the San Francisco 49ers' activist quarterback, can expect a hellacious chorus of boos when he takes the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
That was probably a given anyway after Kaepernick wore a Fidel Castro shirt in a post-game news conference a few months back and then praised Cuba's literacy rate under Castro during a conference call with Miami reporters on Wednesday.
Castro, whose brutal and oppressive reign in Cuba lasted for decades, died Friday at age 90.
Kaepernick is expected to start in Sunday's Dolphins-Niners game in Miami Gardens, where he can expect a hostile greeting from the home crowd.
However, the Dolphins are not planning any increased security beyond their normal routine.
They are proceeding as usual: All game attendees must pass through metal detectors to get past the front gate, and the team deploys security officials throughout the stadium each week.
Kaepernick has been the NFL's face of a nationwide movement protesting police brutality and what activists believe is systemic oppression of African-Americans by law enforcement.
He was the first to protest the pre-game playing of the national anthem, spurring others, including four Miami Dolphins, to do the same. Miami's Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, Kenny Stills and Jelani Jenkins divided the Dolphins fan base by kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner in the season opener.
Foster has since retired and Jenkins now stands with his teammates during the anthem.
Wednesday was the first time Kaepernick spoke specifically to Miami reporters since taking a seat during the national anthem and then wearing a T-shirt of Castro meeting Malcolm X to his news conference after the game.
During a contentious back-and-forth with Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero, Kaepernick first argued that he "wore a Malcolm X shirt," saying he was a believer in the civil rights activist's ideology.
But when pushed on what appeared to be support of the now-dead Cuban leader, Kaepernick responded:
"One thing Fidel Castro did do is they have the highest literacy rate because they invest more in their education system than they do in their prison system, which we do not do here even though we're fully capable of doing that."
Kaepernick also equated how Cuba has broken up families to what he views as the United States' "mass incarceration" of African-Americans.
