Tony Lippett, Arian Foster will play against Bills; LeSean McCoy is active

No big surprises on the Dolphins’ inactive list Sunday.
All of their injured players who weren’t ruled out Friday will play.
That includes Tony Lippett, who will again start at cornerback. Lippett was questionable with a hamstring injury.
Likewise, Arian Foster will play Sunday; he got just a handful of carries last week, a function of both his still-limited health and Jay Ajayi’s excellence. Ajayi, who ran for the fourth-most yards in Dolphins history against the Steelers, will start again Sunday.
The full list of Dolphins inactives: Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Bene Benwikere, defensive linemen Julius Warmsley, Nick Williams and Terrence Fede and tight ends Dion Sims and Jordan Cameron.
Every linebacker, running back and wide receiver on the Dolphins roster is active.
Meanwhile, Bills running back LeSean McCoy will play despite injuring his hamstring in practice last week.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments