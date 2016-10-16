Photo gallery: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins | Sun., Oct. 16, 2016

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) celebrates the team’s win as the Miami Dolphins defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Zach Lebitz, 8, shows his support for the Dolphins as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins' head coach Adam Gase walks out as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi celebrates as he leaves the field after the Fins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) celebrates with Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) as the Miami Dolphins defeat the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) is all smiles after running over 200 yards as the Miami Dolphins defeat the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi yells to the fans after he returned a kick-off return for a toucdown as the Fins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Larmey Tunsil 67, blocks Pittsburgh Steelers Ricardo Mathews 90, in the first quarter as Fins quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks for a receiver at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) dives to the one yard line in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31) reacts after stopping Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Justin Gilbert (24) as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Damien Williams 28, celebrates with Jay Ajayi 23, after Williams scored a second quarter touchdown as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands off to running back Jay Ajayi (23) in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) calls out in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill hands the ball off to running back Jay Ajayi in the third quarter as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins strong safety Isa Abdul-Quddus (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) flexes his muscles after running inside the 10 yard line for a first down in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi breaks a tackle attempted by Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Mitchell 23, in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) celebrates after scoring in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Pittsburgh Steelers fans sit quiet in the fourth quarter as they play the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (83) scores over Miami Dolphins defensive back Chimdi Chekwa (38) as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi runs into Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Mitchell (23), and Ross Crockwell (31), in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins fans cheer in the fourth quarter as they led the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Alejandro Villanueva 78, looses his helmet in the first quarter as they play the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Dolphin fans show their support as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins MarQueis Gray catches a pass at the goal line to help set up a second quarter score as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), and head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburg Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs fo a first down as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) chases in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi gets a hug from coach Adam Gase after he returned a kick-off return for a toucdown as the Fins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Bobby McCain (28), Jelani Jenkins (53), Jason Jones (98), tackle Pittsburgh Steelers DeAngelo Williams in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins defense shakes up Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a long pass to connect with TE MarQueis Gray at the end of the second quarter as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) runs inside the 10 yard line for a first down in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (51) trades jerseys with his brother Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) after the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com