Dolphins’ Arian Foster, Reshad Jones will play against the Steelers

Arian Foster is back.
The Dolphins’ starting running back is active for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Foster had missed the past three games with groin and hamstring injuries.
Reshad Jones will also play. He sat out two days of practice last week with a groin injury, and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.
More good news for the Dolphins: Their projected starting offensive line will be on the field for the first time all season. Branden Albert (illness) and Laremy Tunsil (ankle) both will play.
The Dolphins’ inactives: cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Bene Benwikere, safety Walt Aikens, defensive tackle Julius Warmsley, defensive end Terrence Fede, tackle Sam Young and tight end Jordan Cameron.
