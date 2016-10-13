Dolphins’ Cameron Wake: ‘I'm not concerned with going anywhere else’

Cameron Wake has followed Jason Taylor his entire career.
Taylor was an all-time great when Wake signed with the Dolphins in 2009.
Seven years later, some wonder if Wake will ultimately follow his former mentor again, and push to join a winner late in his career.
Wake has 71 career sacks but zero playoff appearances. He’s now 34 and coming off a torn Achilles tendon. And the odds are tiny his postseason drought ends this year; the Dolphins are 1-4 with the mighty Steelers coming to town Sunday.
So Wake was asked Thursday: What’s more important to him -- playing your entire career with the Dolphins or winning?
“It's not a ‘which one's more important,’” Wake said. “I just want to win. Obviously, I'm here in Miami and I'll be here as long as they have me, and I'll do everything I can to make sure Miami's a winner. I'm not concerned with going anywhere else, doing anything else.”
Wake added: “Like I said, as long as they'll have me, I'll be here. And as long as I'm able, I'll do whatever I can to make this a winning team.”
The Dolphins extended Cameron Wake through 2017 in May, but could save millions in both real money and against the salary cap if they trade him before the league’s Nov. 1 deadline.
Wake, who has four tackles and a sack this year, is not lobbying for that -- at least publicly.
“It's frustrating,” he said of the Dolphins’ decade of futility. “But, the great thing about football is you have to have a short memory. You can't think about even the last play, let alone five years ago. When I get on the field, I don't think about that.”
