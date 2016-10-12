Miami Dolphins

October 12, 2016 10:01 AM

Dolphins promote defensive tackle Leon Orr from practice squad

By Adam H. Beasley

The Dolphins are last in run defense.

The Dolphins promoted defensive tackle Leon Orr from their practice squad Wednesday.

We’re guessing those two facts are somehow connected.

Miami added needed heft to its interior line, calling up Orr from its scout team.

Orr, a native Largo, played his college ball at Florida. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman was undrafted out of college. He played three games for the Raiders in 2015, recording one tackle.

Orr will join the rotation of defensive tackles that includes Ndamukong Suh, Jordan Phillips, Chris Jones and Julius Warmsley.

