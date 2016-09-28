Anything can happen in this game — and that’s the scary thing

DOLPHINS (1-2) at BENGALS (1-2)
Line: CIN by 7 1/2.
Cote’s pick: CIN 27-23.
TV: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS, NFLN (airing in South Florida).
The Miami Dolphins are weird and unpredictable and I have little real idea which Fins will take the field in Cincy on this prime-time stage to kick off Week 4. Nobody can know. Adam Gase doesn’t. Miami nearly stunned the NFL in its opener in Seattle. Miami looked awful and great in losing at New England. Then Miami needed a ton of luck and overtime at home to survive lowly Cleveland — leaving Dolfans more depressed by the somewhat embarrassing win than by the two losses. Now? You could tell me Miami will get blown out by the Bengals on Thursday or impress in a big upset win and I’d not be surprised either way. The problem here is Miami can’t run behind a disheveled and untrustworthy O-line, and I can’t like the pass defense against AFC yards leader Andy Dalton and A.J. Green, who caught 11 for 128 yards when last facing Miami. Also, Cincy could have back defensive leader Vontaze Burfict, who is newly off suspension. Also speculation Bengals might get tight end Tyler Eifert back from injury, but that seems doubtful. In Miami’s favor, Fins are 15-5 in this series (in the regular season) including three in a row, Cincy is given to big defensive penalties, and Dalton will be pick-prone on occasion. Miami will have a sizable upset shot if Ryan Tannehill (four INTs in past two games) plays clean, or if Cameron Wake can reprise the mayhem of his last game against the Bengals: Three sacks, fumble recovery, forced fumble and game-winning safety. But the safest bet here? It’s ’Gals outright, Fins covering.
