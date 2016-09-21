Gase: Tannehill’s not the problem; others aren’t pulling their weight

Blaming Ryan Tannehill is the default reaction for most fans (and quite a few members of the media).
And Adam Gase is tired of it. He thinks that analysis is tired (and probably lazy).
So when asked by Cleveland reporters Wednesday if Tannehill needs to step up his game for the Dolphins to turn around their slow start, Gase knocked the premise down immediately.
“He has really been, probably, one of our most consistent guys that we have,” Gase said. “I don’t know how much more he can really step up considering that he’s doing everything right now that we need him to do. It’s just that we need every guy to pull their weight.”
Tannehill was spectacular in the second half against the Patriots Sunday, but didn’t do much before halftime. Still, his final stats were strong: 32 of 45 for 389 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions.
Tannehill’s 575 passing yards this season rank 11th in football, his completion percentage (64.9) ranks 12th and his passer rating (86.8) is 18th.
