Miami Dolphins’ Arian Foster is hurt again; The question: how serious is it?

2:33 Adam Beasley's Miami Dolphins report Pause

0:46 Dolphins CB Bobby McCain talks about losing to Seattle

1:07 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about facing New England

1:04 Tannehill to have more control of offense

0:57 Reshad Jones talks about facing New England

0:33 Suh talks "pretty boy" quarterbacks

0:57 Kenny Stills talks dropping pass against Seattle

0:56 Ryan Tannehill speaks about the Dolphins loss against the Seahawks

1:45 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins' last minute loss against the Seahawks

1:31 Gase addresses the loss against Seattle and the protest during the national anthem