Miami Dolphins

September 18, 2016 10:00 AM

Reports: Gronkowski out vs. Dolphins Sunday

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Two early Sunday reports say the Dolphins won’t have to deal with New England All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski in their 1 p.m. game against the Patriots.

A second week of rest for Gronkowski’s injured hamstring means the Dolphins will face a Patriots team without future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and New England’s best red zone weapon. Brady’s serving the second of a four-game suspension deriving from the Deflategate case.

Then again, without Brady and Gronkowski, New England still won its opener, 23-21, on the road against expected Super Bowl contender Arizona. The Dolphins, meanwhile, lost 12-10 at Seattle. Home teams held serve in this series from 2013-16, including a late season 2013 upset by the Dolphins when the difference in red zone success dictated the outcome.

Gronkowski missed that game with an injury.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Miami Dolphins

Comments

Videos

DeVante Parker talks about getting back on the field

View more video

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos