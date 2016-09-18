Reports: Gronkowski out vs. Dolphins Sunday

Two early Sunday reports say the Dolphins won’t have to deal with New England All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski in their 1 p.m. game against the Patriots.
Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will not play today vs. Dolphins due to hamstring injury, per source. https://t.co/WWEavAbzXl— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2016
#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (hamstring) isn't expected to play vs #Dolphins, source said. He'll work pregame to be sure. He's getting closer— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2016
A second week of rest for Gronkowski’s injured hamstring means the Dolphins will face a Patriots team without future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and New England’s best red zone weapon. Brady’s serving the second of a four-game suspension deriving from the Deflategate case.
Then again, without Brady and Gronkowski, New England still won its opener, 23-21, on the road against expected Super Bowl contender Arizona. The Dolphins, meanwhile, lost 12-10 at Seattle. Home teams held serve in this series from 2013-16, including a late season 2013 upset by the Dolphins when the difference in red zone success dictated the outcome.
Gronkowski missed that game with an injury.
