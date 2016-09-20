5-for-5 deal: McDonald’s or Cleveland Browns quarterbacks?

Who would have thought Johnny Manziel would be the last constant at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns?
Although Cleveland parted ways with the troubled signal caller during the offseason, Johnny Football may just be welcomed back at the NFL’s graveyard for quarterbacks.
When the Browns visit the Dolphins on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS-4), they’ll have their fifth starting quarterback behind center in as many games.
Yes, five games; five quarterbacks.
Manziel, who is currently out of football, made three consecutive starts for the Browns at the end of last season and led them to their previous win on Dec. 13 against the 49ers.
But Manziel was replaced by Austin Davis because of concussion issues following a loss to Kansas City in last year’s season-ending loss to the Steelers.
Since then, the Browns cut Manziel and brought in former Washington star Robert Griffin III.
After a strong camp, Griffin hurt his shoulder in the opening-week loss to Philadelphia. Last week, Josh McCown also injured a shoulder.
When Cleveland comes to Miami on Sunday, rookie Cody Kessler, a third-round pick out of USC, will get the start. Cleveland also signed veteran journeyman Charlie Whitehurst on Monday.
The Dolphins, on the other hand, have seen Ryan Tannehill make all 66 starts since being their first round selection in 2012.
Before Whitehurst was signed, coach Hue Jackson was asked who, other than Kessler, was available to play quarterback for the Browns.
“Me,” he said with a laugh. “No, just kidding. It would be Cody ... Obviously, he is the next guy up. Cody will be out there playing. There is no doubt about that”
Kessler becomes the 26th starting quarterback since the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999.
Cleveland has often tried to fix its quarterback problems with high draft picks (Kentucky’s Tim Couch went first overall in the new Browns first draft in 1999) as well as veterans who didn’t pan out (Griffin) elsewhere.
When Kessler starts Sunday, Cleveland will become the first team in 30 years to use different starting quarterbacks in five consecutive games.
PICK-26
Cleveland Browns starting quarterbacks since rejoining the league in 1999
Tim Couch - First overall pick in 1999 draft
Ty Detmer
Doug Pederson
Spergon Wynn
Kelly Holcomb
Jeff Garcia
Luke McCown
Trent Dilfer
Charlie Frye
Derek Anderson
Ken Dorsey
Brady Quinn - First round pick (22) in 2007
Bruce Gradkowski
Colt McCoy
Jake Delhomme
Seneca Wallace
Brandon Weeden - First round pick (22) in 2012
Thad Lewis
Jason Campbell
Brian Hoyer
Johnny Manziel - First round pick (22) in 2014
Connor Shaw
Josh McCown
Austin Davis
Robert Griffin III
Cody Kessler vs. Miami on Sunday
