    The team stopped to take photos and Spoelstra raced across a park to get on it. He did stop for a selfie with a fan. Two Flamenco dancers working on their craft at the park were in the background. Dec. 8, 2017.

The team stopped to take photos and Spoelstra raced across a park to get on it. He did stop for a selfie with a fan. Two Flamenco dancers working on their craft at the park were in the background. Dec. 8, 2017. Manny Navarro. mnavarro@miamiherald.com
The team stopped to take photos and Spoelstra raced across a park to get on it. He did stop for a selfie with a fan. Two Flamenco dancers working on their craft at the park were in the background. Dec. 8, 2017. Manny Navarro. mnavarro@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

The Heat stopped at a park in Mexico City. But someone important was almost left behind

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

December 08, 2017 02:12 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

MEXICO CITY

The Miami Heat, which will play Brooklyn in the second of two regular season games in Mexico City here Saturday night, nearly left coach Erik Spoelstra behind Friday afternoon after the team stopped to pose for a photo at a local park on its way to practice.

“I was taking a tour of the park and stopped to go to the bathroom,” Spoelstra said with a grin later.

“I don’t think they would have left me behind.”

Spoelstra, though, raced across the park to get to the bus once he realized the team had boarded it and was on the move. He did, however, stop to pose for a selfie with a fan on his way to the bus.

The Heat (11-13) lost at San Antonio on Wednesday night and flew to Mexico City right after the game. The team spent Thursday reviewing game film and then walking around the affluent neighborhood of Polanco, where they shopped and ate.

Brooklyn (10-14) beat Oklahoma City 100-95 on Thursday night in Mexico City. The Nets didn’t win their 10th game last season until March 1.

