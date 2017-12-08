The Heat stopped at a park in Mexico City. But someone important was almost left behind

The Miami Heat, which will play Brooklyn in the second of two regular season games in Mexico City here Saturday night, nearly left coach Erik Spoelstra behind Friday afternoon after the team stopped to pose for a photo at a local park on its way to practice.
“I was taking a tour of the park and stopped to go to the bathroom,” Spoelstra said with a grin later.
“I don’t think they would have left me behind.”
Spoelstra, though, raced across the park to get to the bus once he realized the team had boarded it and was on the move. He did, however, stop to pose for a selfie with a fan on his way to the bus.
Never miss a local story.
The Heat (11-13) lost at San Antonio on Wednesday night and flew to Mexico City right after the game. The team spent Thursday reviewing game film and then walking around the affluent neighborhood of Polanco, where they shopped and ate.
Brooklyn (10-14) beat Oklahoma City 100-95 on Thursday night in Mexico City. The Nets didn’t win their 10th game last season until March 1.
Comments