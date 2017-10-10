DeAndre Liggins talks about rejoining the Heat organization
Liggins who was traded multiple times last season said he was happy to be back with the Heat. Liggins was part of the Heat's developmental league team in Sioux Falls when they won a championship in 2016.
Olynyk, who's entering his first season with the Heat, talks about starting alongside Hassan Whiteside when the team goes to a bigger lineup. Olynyk finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds Monday in a preseason win over the Hornets.