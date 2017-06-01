Heat’s Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with six bedroom home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:44 Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home Pause 0:26 Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency 1:20 Pat Riley addresses the Chris Bosh situation 46:37 Pat Riley addresses the media after the 2016-17 season 2:18 Heat's Erik Spolestra talks about the 'special season' 1:07 James Johnson talks about his time with the Heat and his future plans 0:26 Heat's Dion Waiters talks about preparing for next season 0:54 Dragic: 'I would trade .500 for making the playoffs.' 1:21 Haslem: 'They have nothing to be ashamed of.' 2:43 Dragic on Nets decision to rest players: "Maybe they're just tired." Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Whiteside filmed himself on his Snapchat account taking a tour of the house and then surprised his mother Debbie with the keys. youngwhiteside via Snapchat

Whiteside filmed himself on his Snapchat account taking a tour of the house and then surprised his mother Debbie with the keys. youngwhiteside via Snapchat