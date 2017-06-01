Heat’s Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with six bedroom home

Hassan Whiteside achieved one of his lifelong dreams Wednesday when he surprised his mother Debbie with a new six-bedroom home.
The Miami Heat center, who signed a four-year $98 million contract last summer and has been one of the NBA’s most remarkable turnaround stories, shared the special moment on his personal Snapchat account.
.@youngwhiteside purchased his mom a new house, stand up guy. pic.twitter.com/o55gmgBbWt— /r/Heat (@Heat_Reddit) June 1, 2017
.@youngwhiteside looking for houses for his mom pic.twitter.com/zfFs4PB9LW— /r/Heat (@Heat_Reddit) June 1, 2017
June 1, 2017
June 1, 2017
In Wednesday’s video clips, Debbie tells her son the home (believed to be in Whiteside’s home state of North Carolina) is perfect.
“I love it,” she said as the family toured the two-story house that includes a basement. “It’s got everything I need. It’s big enough for my family to come enjoy themselves.”
Moments later, after trying to drum up some drama, Whiteside, 27, presented the keys to the house to his Mom as she sat on a kitchen countertop.
“Really?” Debbie says.
“It’s you,” Hassan answers.
Debbie quickly jumped up and into her son’s arms before shedding tears.
When Hassan was younger, Debbie worked four jobs as a single mother to raise him and his six siblings. Hassan has a younger brother named Nassan who has autism.
“All your dreams are fulfilled as a parent when your child gives you something that you know you’ll probably never be able to get in your lifetime on your own,” Debbie says in the video. “He told me he was going to get me a house one day and nobody can take it. I guess he did that. I love you. Thank you son. You made me very happy today. I don’t think you can make my day no better.”
I'm not going to lie today my snap chat story special— Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) May 31, 2017
Naturally, Debbie celebrated the moment by dancing with the keys in her hands to DJ Khaled’s hit single I Got The Keys featuring Jay Z and Future. Khaled and Whiteside are close friends. Whiteside has even been featured in one of his music videos.
Whiteside, who turns 28 on June 13, celebrated Wednesday’s moment by running around the house with his younger siblings.
“It’s my mom’s house,” Whiteside shouted. “I’m about to run around crazy. She owns the house. I can run and do what I want.”
Whiteside, who led the NBA in rebounding this past season, is expected to attend Sunday’s Mountain Dew NBA 3 on 3 competition at Bayfront Park.
Comments