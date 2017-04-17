Heat's Erik Spolestra talks about the 'special season'
Miami Heat's coach Erik Spolestra talks about the team and how it became a special season for the Heat players as they came closer to competing for a playoff position towards the end of the regular season, although they fell short of that goal.
Charles Trainor, Jr.ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat's Dion Waiters talks to the media outside the Heat's locker room about the advantage of not making the playoffs, getting to start on preparing earlier for the next season than the teams in the current NBA post season.