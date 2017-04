0:54 Dragic: 'I would trade .500 for making the playoffs.' Pause

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

2:43 Dragic on Nets decision to rest players: "Maybe they're just tired."

2:23 Haslem: 'Including the Big 3 teams, this is probably one of the more fun teams I've been around.'

2:00 Dragic: "Everything we've worked for is to make the playoffs."

1:57 Josh Richardson: 'Wednesday it's win or go home. We might … have to go home anyway."

1:47 HUD secretary Carson: Government is encouraging use of private funding for public housing

0:49 Horse attacks gator in Florida

0:52 Armed burglars steal $81,000 worth of property and speed off in homeowner’s car