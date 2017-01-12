Miami Heat

Miami Heat team plane skids on icy runway in Milwaukee

A charter flight carrying the Miami Heat from Oakland to Milwaukee on Wednesday night briefly skidded on an icy runway at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport as it was taxiing, but no one on board was injured, a team spokesman said.

The plane never left the pavement, the spokesman said.

“I don't think any of the players even noticed,” the spokesman said. “It was really more of an inconvenience than anything. We had to wait an extra hour and a half to get towed over and deplane. Everyone was fine.”

The spokesman said the involvement of emergency responders was “simply protocol.”

“Could have been worse,” Heat guard Wayne Ellington wrote on Twitter. “Thank God it wasn't.”

The Heat (11-29) plays the final game of its season-long six-game road trip on Friday against the Bucks.

