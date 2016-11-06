The Heat stayed at a famously haunted hotel, and things got creepy for one player

3:19 Dragic explains how he changed his shot this summer Pause

1:44 Spoelstra says Richardson, McRoberts making progress

2:34 Spoelstra says Heat isn't happy with 1-2 start, but good things happening

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:40 Hillary Clinton campaigns during a downpour in Pembroke Pines Saturday

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

2:39 President Obama makes passionate plea to vote in Miami

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

1:25 Spoelstra talks defending Russell Westbrook