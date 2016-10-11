Photo gallery: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat | Tues., Oct. 11, 2016

Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson shoots over against the Brooklyn Nets Bojan Bogdanovic, 44, and Luis Scola, 4, in the firts quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets Trevor Booker, 35, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
The Miami Heat honor late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez with moment of silence before the start of a preseason NBA basketball game against the the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
The Miami Heat honor late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, Emilis Macias and Eduardo Rivero with moment of silence before the start of a preseason NBA basketball game against the the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
The Miami Heat honor late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez with moment of silence before the start of a preseason NBA basketball game against the the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
The Miami Heat honor late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez with moment of silence before the start of a preseason NBA basketball game against the the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside dunks against the Brooklyn Nets Justin Hamilton in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets Luis Scola in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington shoots over the Brooklyn Nets Joe Harrisin the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside fight for a loose ball against the Brooklyn Nets Luis Scola, n4, and Anthony Bennett in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets Bojan Bogdanovic in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets Jeremy Lin, 7, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, 24, in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets Justin Hamilton, 41, in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets Trevor Booker, 35, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at American Airlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 11, 2016, in Miami.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com