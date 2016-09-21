Bosh takes to Facebook, says he’s ‘in process of making sure I can get back on court.’

Chris Bosh hosted a Facebook Live chat Wednesday afternoon to discuss his new documentary project Rebuilt, a series of short films he’s directed himself on his bout with blood clots and his potential return to the court this season.
Unfortunately due to low bandwidth, the 11-time All-Star spent most of his time apologizing for the choppy broadcast. Still, Bosh, 32, was able to confirm he has yet to be cleared by the Miami Heat’s medical staff, but remains confident he will be able to play this coming season.
“I'm not going to lie to you guys it's been a very, very difficult time,” said Bosh, who has not played beyond the All-Star break each of the last two seasons because of bouts with blood clots.
“It's been long. It's been tedious. I think that's kind of the part of the process that makes it special and frustrating and this huge emotional roller coaster.
“I'll be honest with you guys, for me as a basketball player it's always been about just playing and really that's it. … and things have changed quite a bit for me, but I'm still in good spirits. I know things will work out for the best and really we're just in the process of making sure that I can get back on the court. So, that's what Rebuilt is — my journey back to playing basketball.”
Bosh, who asked the Heat to allow him to play late last season while using a new blood thinner that would be out of his system in eight hours or so, has maintained he has found doctors and other athletes who have played on blood thinners in the past. The Heat initially rejected that proposal last season, but is now considerably more open to allowing if Bosh passes all of the medical exams he’s scheduled take this week.
Athletes in contact sports are usually advised to not participate when on blood thinners because of the increased chance of internal bleeding and other complications. Eight months removed now from his latest bout with a clot in his calf, Bosh has been training intensely out in California for a couple months and said last week he expected to be cleared by team doctors. The Heat opens camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.
NBA power broker Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ longtime manager who helped create Uninterrupted, the website hosting Bosh’s documentary short videos and other video segments from athletes in various sports, joined Bosh for the Q&A for roughly six minutes before his internet connection fell through.
Carter asked Bosh what it feels like to direct a documentary on himself.
“It's been very confusing,” Bosh responded. “Sometimes I don't always want to do things — especially after having such a grueling workout day in and day out and just trying to prepare my body and going through the process of getting back into it. I don't know man, it's been hard. This has been different because I have to tell myself what I need to do. It's kind of this duality where yeah I'm trying to direct this thing and [think at the same time] what do people want to see, and how is this story going to come together? But mostly, how is it going to transform into everything?
“I'm not big on wanting to get people to see it some kind of way. I want you to see it how you see it. I don't want to plug something in your head — you should be happy when you see this; you should be sad. However you feel, you roll with those feelings and take it with the way you want it.”
After a fielding a question on center Hassan Whiteside, a fan asked Bosh if he thinks his experience over the past two years will make him stronger personally as well as a better teammate.
“Yeah, I do,” Bosh replied. “I'm a huge believer in tough times run you through the gauntlet and you [come] out polished and everything. Even the Phoenix came from the fire, right? I'm just hoping this fire goes out very soon and I kind of emerge from it brand new.”
Bosh ended his 17-minute Q&A session by saying, “We're going to have a great season. I can't wait to get back out there on the court and really just play basketball and do what I'm supposed to do and do what I do best.”
