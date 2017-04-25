NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces retirement; last race will be in Homestead

South Florida racing fans will get a chance to bid Dale Earnhardt Jr. farewell up close this November.
NASCAR’s most popular race car driver announced his retirement Tuesday morning at the end of this season, meaning his final race would likely come at the Ford EcoBoost 400 on November 19 in Homestead.
Earnhardt has suffered concussions the past few years and missed half of last season recovering from the latest of them.
Earnhardt who will be 43 by the end of the season, recently got married and said he wants to start a family.
His wife, Amy, posted on Twitter after the announcement: “I’m so proud of Dale for working so hard to get back and even prouder for his courage & self awareness to make the decision to retire. I’m sure God has many other great plans for him and us!”
Earnhardt went through months of rehabilitation last summer after his most recent head injury that left him with nausea, double vision, anxiety and a multitude of other symptoms.
Earnhardt has had only one top-5 finish so far this season.
Earnhardt set an afternoon news conference with team owner Rick Hendrick on Tuesday to discuss his decision. Hendrick Motorsports said in a news release that Earnhardt informed his team of his decision earlier in the day. Hendrick Motorsports said Earnhardt first discussed retirement with his boss on March 29.
Earnhardt has won NASCAR’s most popular driver 14 times, and has 26 career Cup victories. The son of the late seven-time champion, Dale Earnhardt, has never won a Cup title, however.
Comments