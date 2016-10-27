Miami FC ends inaugural season at home Friday against Edmonton

Miami FC players aim to end their inaugural season with a home victory after a disappointing road trip during which they lost 3-2 to the Jacksonville Armada and 4-0 to the New York Cosmos.
Just a few weeks ago, Miami was riding high in second place in the NASL Fall Standings, looking at a potential playoff spot. But they have dropped to fifth, so Friday night’s game against Edmonton at FIU Stadium will be their last of the season.
Miami is 8-6-7 in the Fall and 9-10-12 overall for the year. The team ranks third in the league with 30 goals in the fall season, nine of those coming from Argentine forward Dario Cvitanich and six from Cuban midfielder Ariel Martinez, who leads the team with 40 shots and has been one of the most dangerous attackers.
On the defensive side, Miami had six shutouts during the Fall, but giving up seven goals in the two recent road games put a damper on the success they had been enjoying.
Friday is Fan Appreciation Night, so the first 5,000 fans will get a Poku bobblehead doll. Also, fans are asked to dress in Halloween costumes. There will be a post-game concert by Reggaeton star J. Alvarez.
