At least six to eight teams have their eyes on Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins aren’t done dealing away stars. This player could be the next to go.

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

December 12, 2017 02:01 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA

Now that Giancarlo Stanton is off their plate, the Marlins are engaged in trade talks for some of their other players, with outfielder Marcell Ozuna drawing the most interest.

At least six to eight teams have expressed interest in Ozuna.

Sources said that the Cardinals, Nationals, Rangers, Blue Jays and Rockies have spoken to the Marlins about Ozuna, and the A’s are also engaged, according to a published report.

Ozuna, who will become eligible for free agency after the 2019 season, is projected to make about $11 million next year through salary arbitration. Trading Ozuna would likely net the Marlins an attractive return of prospects while helping them move closer to their reported payroll target of about $90 million.

The Cardinals, who lost out in the Stanton sweepstakes when he vetoed a proposed deal to St. Louis, consider Ozuna and fellow outfielder Christian Yelich as backup options and have had discussions with the Marlins about both.

In addition to Ozuna, the Marlins are also shopping relievers Brad Ziegler ($9 million next season) and Junichi Tazawa ($7 million).

The Marlins could also move second baseman Starlin Castro, who was one of three players they received from the Yankees in the Stanton deal and is due to receive $10 million next season.

  • Marlins' new owners talk about the future of the franchise

    Miami Marlins' Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman discuss their vision for the future of the franchise on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Marlins' new owners talk about the future of the franchise

Miami Marlins' Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman discuss their vision for the future of the franchise on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Jose Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

