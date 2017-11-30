Reports: Giants preparing to make direct pitch to Giancarlo Stanton reps

In what could signal a nearing of the end game in the ongoing trade talks for Giancarlo Stanton, the San Francisco Giants are preparing to speak directly with the slugger’s camp in an an apparent sales pitch to lure the home run king to the West Coast, according to multiple reports.
Reprentatives for Stanton and the Giants met in Los Angeles on Thursday, a development that was first reported by Craig Mish of Sirius/XM.
The Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are viewed as the frontrunners in what has developed into a Stanton bidding war. While both teams have reportedly made offers to the Marlins for Stanton, the final decision rests with the National League’s MVP, who has full no-trade rights.
It comes as no surprise that the Giants are engaged, as sources told the Herald that they’ve had their eye on him for months. Sources said that the Giants spoke to the Marlins at last season’s trade deadline to the point of private owner-to-owner chats about a possible deal.
The Marlins are hoping to shed Stanton’s remaining $295 million contract -- or at least a large chunk of it -- while acquiring prospects in a rebuilding effort.
Sources said the Marlins prefer the prospects that the Cardinals have to offer versus those of the Giants, who have a weaker farm system. But Stanton gets to make the final call, and the Giants might hold an edge by being closer to his boyhood home in California.
