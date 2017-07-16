Marlins bringing back Conley from minors to fill rotation spot

Adam Conley opened the season in the Marlins’ starting rotation.
But poor results over the first five weeks of the regular season landed Conley in the minors.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly announced Sunday that Conley will start Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies at Marlins Park in what will be his first major-league outing since May 8.
Conley went 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance before being sent to New Orleans.
Since then, he is 3-3 with a 5.49 ERA in 12 starts in the minors.
But Conley has allowed two runs or less in each of his past three starts (2.16 ERA), however in his most recent one he threw 80 pitches in just 3 2/3 innings.
“It’s been back and forth,” Mattingly said. “His last start was good. He was the guy we felt was throwing best. He’s been here. This gives him another opportunity to show us what he can do.”
‘LIKE A LITTLE BABY’
Yasiel Puig took exception to a roughly belt-high fastball that Jose Urena threw inside during his at-bat in the second inning of Saturday night’s 7-1 Dodgers victory.
Puig, who belted two home runs on Friday, including the eventual game-winner in the ninth inning, shouted at Urena, who then approached the plate. Both players were held back as several players from both sides walked on the field.
“I threw the same pitch [before] to [Chris] Taylor,” Urena said. “[Puig] got like a little baby. I saw when he was walking [toward] me. For me, that was disrespect. I play the game. I respect the game. If you do something like that, if I go, let’s go, you know.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game he felt Puig overreacted.
“Urena was throwing in on a lot of our right-handed hitters early in the game and Yasiel saw that,” Roberts said. “No one likes to be crowded. But to understand there wasn’t intent, and it’s clear to me there was no intent.”
ZIEGLER STILL IN PAIN
It’s unclear when Brad Ziegler might be fit to rejoin the Marlins’ bullpen. Ziegler, who last pitched on June 20, has been on the disabled list with a lingering back strain that he has dealt with on and off throughout the season. Before landing on the DL, Ziegler was 1-2 with a career-worst 6.52 ERA and 1.828 WHIP, allowing 21 earned runs in 29 innings.
“There were times while I was on the DL where it was even painful to breathe,” Ziegler said. “I’ve fought that a little bit at times during the season. There’s been off days where it’s tender and it’s hurting. Other times, it felt really good, but then I’d go out and pitch and it felt sore.”
Ziegler has done some light throwing in recent days but has not been able to really begin pitching and test how his back will respond. That has prevented him and the Marlins from setting a timetable for his return.
COMING UP
▪ Monday: Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (1-4, 8.00 ERA) vs. Philadelphia Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-7, 4.63), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
