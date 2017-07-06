Need tickets? Miami’s All-Star Game & Home Run Derby still up for sale

Still need tickets to the All-Star festivities at Marlins Park?
Those of you who procrastinated are in luck.
Not only are tickets to the biggest events of baseball’s signature summer event still available for face value — meaning it is still not sold out — but there are also some relative bargains out there on the secondary market.
Once only available to Marlins season ticket holders and others with ties to Major League Baseball, tickets have been available for weeks to the general public for Monday’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday’s 88th annual All-Star Game.
According to tickpick.com, this is the easiest and cheapest All-Star ticket in the past few years.
TickPick, which offers tickets for sale, said the average price of a ticket for sale to Tuesday’s All-Star Game is $550 — a 31 percent drop ($253) drop from last year’s game in San Diego and a 62 percent drop ($885) drop from the 2013 game at the Mets’ Citi Field.
Between the official site of Major League Baseball and the reputable ticket brokers — be mindful of those standing on the west side of Marlins Park with the ‘I need tickets!’ signs holding a handful of tickets — there are plenty of ways to get into the ballpark for All-Star activities.
▪ Sunday’s events, which include the Futures Game as well as a celebrity softball game, are available at full price on the MLB.com ticket site but dramatically cheaper on sites such as StubHub and VividSeats.
Tickets for Sunday start at $80 on the MLB site but are just $6 on StubHub.
Sunday’s events at the ballpark include a Pudge Rodriguez Marlins’ bobblehead to the first 10,000 and a Flo Rida concert.
▪ For Monday’s popular Home Run Derby, face value tickets start at $250 and include tickets to the FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Tickets for Monday on VividSeats.com start at $111.
▪ Ticket pricing for Tuesday’s All-Star Game start at $280. On StubHub, those tickets start at $152.47 before fees.
Those who buy through MLB.com can also purchase on-site parking passes for $30.
StubHub is also offering a strip of tickets which include all three events for $225 before fees.
There is also a food and drink package being offered by baseball with a buffet and open bar for three hours of pregame and one hour into Monday and Tuesday’s main events starting at $1,000 for both games or $475 for the derby and $625 for the All-Star Game.
