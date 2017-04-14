Marcell Ozuna is literally crushing it for the Miami Marlins

Marcell Ozuna had quite a day Thursday.
He has been having quite a few of them lately.
Through the first nine games of this young season, the Miami outfielder is atop the MLB leaderboard in a number of key offensive categories.
Ozuna gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead on the visiting Mets at Marlins Park with a first-inning grand slam on Thursday night — giving him the MLB lead with 16 RBI heading into games on Fridays.
On Tuesday, Ozuna lifted Miami to a win in its home opener against the Braves with a pair of homers and six RBI.
HERALD RECENT HISTORY: Ozuna off to a sizzling start
Heading into Friday — the Marlins will now start Edinson Volquez after using scheduled starter Adam Conley in the 16th inning of Thursday’s (well, technically, Friday morning’s) 9-8 loss to New York — Ozuna is all over the top of the MLB stat list.
Take a look:
▪ Batting average: .389 (6th).
▪ RBI: 16 (1st).
▪ Home runs: 4 (tied for 3rd).
▪ Slugging percentage: .722 (9th).
▪ On-base percentage: .452 (15th).
