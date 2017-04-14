Miami Marlins

April 14, 2017 10:22 AM

Marcell Ozuna is literally crushing it for the Miami Marlins

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

Marcell Ozuna had quite a day Thursday.

He has been having quite a few of them lately.

Through the first nine games of this young season, the Miami outfielder is atop the MLB leaderboard in a number of key offensive categories.

Ozuna gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead on the visiting Mets at Marlins Park with a first-inning grand slam on Thursday night — giving him the MLB lead with 16 RBI heading into games on Fridays.

On Tuesday, Ozuna lifted Miami to a win in its home opener against the Braves with a pair of homers and six RBI.

HERALD RECENT HISTORY: Ozuna off to a sizzling start

Heading into Friday — the Marlins will now start Edinson Volquez after using scheduled starter Adam Conley in the 16th inning of Thursday’s (well, technically, Friday morning’s) 9-8 loss to New York — Ozuna is all over the top of the MLB stat list.

Take a look:

▪ Batting average: .389 (6th).

▪ RBI: 16 (1st).

▪ Home runs: 4 (tied for 3rd).

▪ Slugging percentage: .722 (9th).

▪ On-base percentage: .452 (15th).

