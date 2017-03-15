Marlins third baseman Martin Prado suffers injury at World Baseball Classic

One of the Marlins' most valuable players may have suffered a significant injury Wednesday night.
Martin Prado, the team's starting third baseman, pulled up with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury during Team Venezuela's second-round game against the United States in San Diego.
The injury occurred as Prado ran up the first base line after hitting a routine ground ball.
Prado, who is entering his third season with the Marlins, signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension in the offseason.
Should Prado be forced to miss an extended amount of time it would leave the Marlins without one of the key cogs in their lineup with a little less than three weeks before Opening Day.
Prado, who hit .305 with eight home runs and 75 RBI last season, is one of the most respected players in all of baseball.
The Marlins would likely turn to utility infielders Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas to fill in at third base and could even give players in camp such as Tyler Moore a better chance of landing a roster spot.
