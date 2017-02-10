Selling the Marlins would net Jeffrey Loria a pretty penny

0:49 Report: Marlins have ‘handshake agreement’ to sell team Pause

2:19 Marlins fans bringing flowers to stadium

2:38 Details of fatal boat crash involving Marlins' Jose Fernandez

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

2:41 Miami Marlins mourn the loss of Jose Fernandez

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

1:14 Police respond to shooting near Carol City Middle School

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers