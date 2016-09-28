Photo gallery: Jose Fernandez funeral procession | Wed., Sept. 28, 2016

Marlins owner, Jeffrey Loria, left, and manager, Dan Mattingly, right, join in giving their condolences to Jose Fernandez's mother prior to the hearse departing Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Former Miami Marlins employee, Yerika Diaz, 27, is consoled as she watches a tribute to Jose Fernandez on the jumbo screen outside Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Marlins players, including president of the Miami Marlins, David Samson, center, stand in silence as they paid their respects to teammate Jose Fernandez prior to the hearse departing Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Marlins players wear memorial t-shirts as they stand to meet Jose Fernandez's hearse at Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, center, walks along members of the front office greet the hearse carrying Jose Fernandez outside Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Marlins fans Norma Martinez, left, and daughter Christina Cruz, 11, center, display an outpouring of emotion as the hearse carrying Jose Fernandez departs Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Marlins employees Ingrid Noguera, left, Zucel Riera, and Tere Garcia, right, fight back tears as they watch a tribute to Jose Fernandez on the jumbo screen outside Marlins Park after the hearse departure on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Former Miami Marlins employee, Yerika Diaz, 27, left, along with current employees, Charles Sano, 37, and Juan Martinez console each other as they watch a tribute to Jose Fernandez on the jumbo screen outside Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
A Jose Fernandez “big head” sticks out the window carrying family and friends as the vehicle follows the hearse carrying Jose Fernandez departs Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Marlins players stand around the hearse in silence as they paid their respects to teammate Jose Fernandez prior to the it departing Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans lift their cell phones to get a photo of Jose Fernandez's hearse prior to the it departing Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Marlins players stand in silence as they paid their respects to teammate Jose Fernandez prior to the hearse departing Marlins Park on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Mourners place flowers by an image of Jose Fernandez during a blessing at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Olga Fernandez, grandmother of Jose Fernandez, is consoled by Bernardo Soto at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Mourners gather by the coffin of Jose Fernandez at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Sandy Tejeiro looks at an image of Jose Fernandez at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Maritza Fernandez, mother of Jose Fernandez, mourns at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
An image of Jose Fernandez is seen during a blessing at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Rev. Juan Rumin Domínguez blesses Jose Fernandez at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Mourners gather at a blessing for Jose Fernandez at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Maritza Fernandez, mother of Jose Fernandez, is consoled during a blessing at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Maritza Fernandez, mother of Jose Fernandez, is consoled during a blessing at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Maritza Fernandez, mother of Jose Fernandez, is consoled during a blessing at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Maritza Fernandez, mother of Jose Fernandez, is consoled during a blessing at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Maritza Fernandez, mother of Jose Fernandez, is consoled during a blessing at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Martiza and Olga Fernandez, Jose Fernandez’s mother and grandmother, are consoled during a blessing at the Ermita de la Caridad on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Family members consoled Olga Fernandez, center, grandmother of Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez who died in a boating accident Sunday morning as the community paid tribute to their idol during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Friends and family members carry the coffin with the body of Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez who died in a boating accident Sunday morning as the community paid tribute to their idol during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members expresses their pain and pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, in any way possible in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Family, fans and community members paid tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Family, fans and community members paid tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Family, fans and community members paid tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
Fans and community members line up to pay tribute to their idol Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday morning, during a public viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Miami on Wed., Sept. 28, 2016.
