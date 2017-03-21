Tim Tebow to play minor league ball in (where else?) SEC country

Tim Tebow will forever be part of Southeast Conference football lore.
His first minor league baseball season will begin deep in SEC country.
On Monday, the former Heisman Trophy winner who won a pair of national titles as quarterback of the Florida Gators, was assigned to the Single-A Columbia Fireflies by the New York Mets.
The Fireflies play in the South Atlantic League, their ballpark just four miles from Williams-Brice Stadium — home of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Tebow, 29, was expected to start either with the Fireflies or the Mets’ other Single-A team in Port St. Lucie which plays in the Florida State League.
Going into Monday, Tebow was 4-for-17 (.235) in six spring training games with the Mets.
“I’m just trying to work and follow the process and get more reps,” Tebow said after getting two hits and making a nice leaping catch against the Marlins in Jupiter last week.
“I’m feeling more comfortable every day. I feel like I’m getting better every day and really enjoying it at the same time.”
Tebow, who is a football analyst for ESPN’s SEC Network, signed with the Mets on Sept. 8 and participated in three Florida Instructional League games. He played in 19 contests in the Arizona Fall League.
The Fireflies will begin their second season in Columbia on April 6 against the Augusta GreenJackets. The Fireflies moved from Savannah, Georgia, where they were known as the Sand Gnats.
“Tim Tebow will bring major excitement and national attention to the Fireflies and city of Columbia,” Fireflies president John Katz said in a statement.
“Baseball fans, sports fans and Tim Tebow fans will likely come from around the southeast to see him play.”
