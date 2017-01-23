UM welcomed top recruits to Coral Gables over the weekend

The University of Miami welcomed in a group of talented prospects to Coral Gables this past weekend for another set of official visits.
Two commitments, linebacker De’Andre Wilder and offensive lineman Corey Gaynor, are joined by uncommitted Canes targets Jeff Thomas, Brian Edwards and Kai-Leon Herbert.
UCF safety commit Tariq Carpenter also visited Miami, but Canes coaches have not offered him yet and he is considered a backup plan at this point.
Thomas is from East St. Louis, Illinois, and is considered a top-10 receiver in the country, according to multiple recruiting sites. He was the MVP of the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 1 with three receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Miami is the favorite for the speedster, who tweeted Thursday that his top three schools are UM, Louisville, and Oregon.
Both of Thomas’ parents made the trip down with him as Miami receivers coach Ron Dugans tries to secure one of the most dynamic athletes in the country.
Edwards was in Louisville earlier this month and spent time in Coral Gables with his mother before traveling to Gainesville from Jan 27 through Jan. 29. Edwards has said that he will make his announcement on National Signing Day, which is Feb. 1.
Making it out to put my city on the Map #Paradise #305 pic.twitter.com/rX8jYGd6QE— ️Brian Edwards3️⃣ (@TallJitt1) January 21, 2017
The Miramar defensive back was formerly a Miami commitment, but the Hurricanes have some ground to make up, sources say. One person close to Edwards’ recruitment also added that he would be surprised if he left the state of Florida for college.
American Heritage offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert has been committed to Michigan since early July, but the athletic big man is unlikely to end up in Ann Arbor.
Herbert visited Miami this weekend as the Canes give one final push toward landing him. UM assistant coaches Mike Rumph and Thomas Brown went to go see him last week.
Rumph, UM’s cornerbacks coach, was Herbert’s high school coach yet most still expect him to sign with Florida.
BARRY JACKSON: UM gets encouraging recruiting news
Gaynor, a gritty interior lineman from Stoneman Douglas, is a prospect who Miami coaches are excited about. Opposing high school coaches told the Herald that Gaynor was the “best lineman we faced this season” and was also described as “nasty.” Miami coaches view him as a guard or center in college.
Wilder is a 6-2, 200-pound linebacker from Carol City, whose specialty is rushing the passer.
Although he is committed to the hometown Hurricanes, he is visiting Oregon next week to check out new coach Willie Taggart and the Ducks. Miami looks to strengthen his commitment following this weekend.
▪ Alabama coach Nick Saban was in Miami last week seeing Christopher Columbus cornerback C.J. Henderson, who seems to be torn between Florida, Miami and the Crimson Tide.
The local prospect will be in Gainesville this weekend for his official visit and visited Tuscaloosa last week. He also took a midweek unofficial visit to UM’s campus earlier this week, which further signifies that his mind is not made up just yet.
People close to his recruitment have said for months though that UF is the favorite to land him and that still appears to be the case.
Comments