Rumors swirl about offers for coaching jobs

Billy Rolle, who led Southridge to its first state football championship since 1993 a year ago and was named the Dairy Farmer’s Coach of the Year for it, is weighing an offer to join the coaching staff at Florida A&M.
Citing a source, a report earlier this week said that Rolle and Booker T. Washington coach Tim “Ice” Harris would be joining coach Willie Simmons’ staff as early as January.
Harris did not return phone calls or text messages from the Miami Herald on Thursday. Rolle said via text that he received the offer letter from Florida A&M but had not yet signed it.
“I’ll keep you posted,” Rolle said.
Harris and Rolle have combined to win seven state championships and two national championships as high school coaches. Harris spent several seasons on the staff at the University of Miami.
According to the report earlier this week, Harris and Rolle have already signed offer letters with FAMU and are now negotiating relocation expense details.
Rolle became the first coach in history to win a state title at three schools. The championship was the fourth of Rolle’s career, having also led Northwestern to state titles in 1998 and 2007 and Killian to a championship in 2004.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Varela 44, TERRA 40: VA - Perez 5, Abbate 12, Lopez 5, Velasquez 4, Larosa 5, Valencia 6, Rich 2, Ponce de Leon 5. T -
Swihart 21, Bove 3, Deas 6, Joseph 10. Steals: Larosa 5. Assists: Lopez 6. Rebounds Ponce de Leon 6.
▪ Riviera Prep 76, Pine Crest 65: Lluberes 15 points, 4 steals. Greenstein 17 points 8 rebounds 3 steals. Perez Miralles 18 points 10 rebounds 5 assists. Record: Riviera Prep 5-2.
▪ SLAM 56, Doral 37: S — Solano 17, Fisher 10, Garcia 10, Pacheco 13, Poitier 10. D — Nunez 14, Perez 11. Rebounds:
Poitier 10.
▪ Jackson 51, Edison 38: J — Dunn 10, Perez 9. E — Davis 15, Daniels.
▪ Ferguson 57, Franklin County (KY): 50: FER — Pineda 16, Daniels 16, Gonzalez 9, Y. Rodriguez 7, Hunter 3, Charlton 2, Cruz 2, A. Rodriguez 2. FC — Talley 18, Thacker 8, Carter 6, Laster 6, Brunette 5, Simpson 3, Welch 3, Way 1. Assists: Pineda 5. Rebounds: Gonzalez 8. Blocks: A. Rodriguez 4
▪ Sunset 83, Braddock 50: Record: Sunset 8-1.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ American Heritage 2, Archbishop McCarthy 1: Alex Ducheine and Miles Walters scored for undefeated American Heritage. Record: American Heritage 10-0-1.
▪ Miami Beach 6, Southwest 1: Leonardo Acosta’s scored twice and Jean-Carlo Lantigua added two assists for 12-1-1 Miami Beach.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Coral Gables 4, Mater Academy 0: Amanda-Rose Cabrera and Jade Mallea scored two goals apiece for 13-3 Coral Gables.
▪ Southwest 5, Somerset 2: Andrea Rojas scored and Madison Gonzalez added a goal and two assists for 12-3 Southwest.
▪ South Dade 3, Ferguson 0: Amber Tam, Kayla Jackson and Yeyry Velasquez each scored for 8-2-4 South Dade and Adrianna Arroyo recorded the shutout.
▪ MAST 4, Hialeah Gardens 0: Carmen Martinez and Caroline Silva each scored a goal, and Karin Pomares recorded the shutout for 8-2-1 MAST.
