February 1, 2017 1:18 PM

Deerfield Beach has 10 football players sign with three early enrollees

By Dave Brousseau

Special to the Miami Herald

Deerfield Beach High had 10 football players sign letters of intent on Wednesday in a ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium.

Three players not included in the ceremony because they signed early were Jerry Jeudy (Alabama), Deslin Alexandre (Pittsburgh) and Lorey Henley (East Carolina).

“We laid out a very strenuous regiment fore these guys to follow,” Deerfield Beach coach Jevon Glenn said. “These kids dedicated themselves and this is the fruits of their labor.”

Players who signed on Wednesday were Jose Jeanty (North Carolina Central), Brandon Bailey (North Carolina Central), Brion Byrd (Virginia Union), Cortez Grace (Virginia Union), Eldin Dorvil (Albany State), Jamari Rouse (Bowling Green), Lamonte McDougle (West Virginia), Daewood Davis (Oregon), Nick Holm (Florida Tech) and Kobe Green (University of Buffalo).

