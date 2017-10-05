Three of the nation’s top receivers selected for All-Star games

Some of the best and fastest pass catchers in the country reside in South Florida.
This January, they will showcase their skills in nationally televised All-Star games.
Miami Southridge wide receiver Mark Pope, a University of Miami commit, accepted his invitation to the upcoming U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Pope played a vital role in the Spartans’ run to the Class 8A state championship last season, catching the winning touchdown pass.
The game will be televised on NBC at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 from the Alamodome.
Pope joins American Heritage cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Tyson Campbell and defensive tackle Nesta Silvera who accepted their invitations to the U.S. Army game last week.
Meanwhile, Heritage receiver Anthony Schwartz and Chaminade-Madonna receiver Xavier Williams, an Alabama commit, each accepted their invitations to the Under Armour All-America Game this week.
During the high school track and field season earlier this year, Schwartz owned some of the fastest sprint times in the nation and is being recruited by several schools including the University of Florida.
The 10th annual Under Armour game will be held Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 6 p.m. and televised live on ESPN2.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ TERRA d. Jackson 25-16, 25-12, 25-7: Chelsea Ferreira 26 assists; Isabella Valeriano 9 kills, 9 ace; Loreli cabrera 7 kills; Sophia Rodriguez 6 kills.
▪ Killian d. Palmetto 28-26, 24-26, 13-25, 25-18, 16-14: Natali Andrade 6 aces, 30 digs 28 service receptions; Danielle Jimeno 19 kills, 12 blocks (7 solo blocks) 3 aces 5 digs; Andrea Ruiz 13 assists, 4 aces 4 digs.
▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. La Salle 25-23, 25-18, 25-16: Amanda Allende 19 kills, 10 digs, 9 service points; Kristen Rodriguez 9 kills, 6 service points, 6 digs; Carly Price 34 assists, 4 digs, 4 service points; CM 13-3.
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ Columbus 140, Belen and Sagemont 157, Ransom 160, Westminster Christian 170: Roberto Nieves (COL) 34; Sharif Amastha (COL) 34; Luis Suarez (COL) 35.
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Ferguson 7, Krop 0: Josue Mena high game 243, high series 569. F 7-0.
▪ Braddock 7, Cutler Bay 0: Eric Garcia (B) high game 298, high series 740.
GIRLS’ BOWLING
▪ Ferguson 5, Krop 2: Kaitlyn Guise high game 181, high series 527; F 7-0.
▪ Gulliver d. Southwest: High Game Jessica Berman high game 186, high series 420.
▪ Southwest d. Gulliver: Ethan James (SW) high game 235, high series 579.
▪ Palmetto 7, Gulliver 0: Alexis Garcia-Ruiz (Pal) high game 131, high series 347; P 7-1.
▪ Braddock 5, Cutler Bay 2: Katrina Hernandez (B) high game, high series; Briana Bogues (CB) high game, high series.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
▪ Somerset Academy 73, American Heritage-Delray 33; Plantation American Heritage 119, Somerset 27; Plantation American Heritage 121, Heritage-Delray 14: Joseph Lee (AHP) won 100 fly, 200 IM; Daniel Escobar (AHP) won 200 free, 500 free; Christian Kopecki (AHP) 50 free, 100 breast.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
▪ Somerset 64, American Heritage-Delray 46; Plantation American Heritage 102, Somerset 34; Plantation American Heritage 112, American Heritage-Delray 19: Olivia Mason (AHP) 100 free, 100 back.
