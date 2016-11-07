Gulliver wins Region 4-2A swimming

The Gulliver Prep boys’ and girls swimming and diving teams won the Region 4-2A meet on Saturday afternoon.
This marks the first regional championship for the boys’ team.
The reigning state champions girls’ team won the 200 medley, 200-freestyle relay and the 400-freestyle relay.
Brooke Ellis and Miguel Cancel won the 200 IM for the Raiders. Emily Cordovi and Trahern Gribble won the 100 butterfly for Gulliver.
The 1A-2A state championships will be on Friday and Saturday at Sailfish Splash Park in Stuart.
▪ Region 4-2A Boys’ Results — 1. Gulliver Prep 336, 2. Suncoast 301.5, 3. American Heritage Plantation 246, 4. Cape Coral 244, 5. Mater Lakes 184.5, 5. Pompano Beach 184.5, 7. Lemon Bay 163, 8. Mast 132, 9. Cardinal Gibbons 75, 10. Key West 70, 11. St. Brendan 68, 12. AlexDreyfoos 47.5, 13. Port Charlotte 41, 14. Goleman 35, 15. Archbishop McCarthy 31, 16. Mourning 30, 17. Somerset Academy 28, 18. Dunbar 15, 19. Coral Springs 9, 20. Keys Gate 8, 21. Lely 4, 21. North Fort Myers 4: 200 IM: 1.Miguel Cancel (GP) 1:51.40. 100 Butterfly: 1. Trahern Gribble (GP) 51.38. 200 Freestyle Relay: 1 Gulliver Prep 1:28.47. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Gulliver Prep 3:10.99.
▪ Region 4-2A Girls’ Results — 1. Gulliver Prep 473, 2. Suncoast 267.5, 3. American Heritage Plantation 190, 4. Cardinal Gibbons 177, 5. Port Charlotte 155.5, 6. Lely High 147, 7. Lemon Bay 116, 7. Cape Coral 116, 9. Pompano Beach 111, 10. Mast 106.5, 11. Mater Lakes 79, 12. Coral Springs Charter 59, 13. Key West 52, 14. Archbishop McCarthy 44, 15. Mourning 41, 16. Somerset Academy 27, 17. Keys Gate 24, 18. Mariner 20, 19. Alex Dreyfoos 17.5, 20. North Fort Myers 10, 20. Saint Brendan 10, 20. Cypress Lake 10, 23. Golden Gate 3, 24. Goleman 1: 200 IM: 1. Brooke Ellis (GP) 2:07.42.100 Butterfly: 1. Emily Cordovi (GP) 55.16. 200 Medley: 1.Gulliver Prep 1:49.83. 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Gulliver Prep 1:39.21. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Gulliver Prep 3:34.15.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ St. Brendan 8, Keys Gate 0: Alexa Dusaaq 2 goals. Adri Diaz 2 goals. Mercedes Cordovi 2 goals. Lauren Cervantes goal. Gaby Planas goal. SB 3-1.
▪ MAST 2, Krop 1: Samantha Hernandez goal. Karin Pomares goal. MA 1-1.
▪ Lourdes 6, Coral Gables 0: Taylor Cosio 2 goals, assist. Niki Molina goal, assist. Victoria Muñoz goal, assist. Alexa Mascaro goal, assist. Katerina Molina goal. Amanda Puig Shutout. LOU 2-0-0.
▪ Gulliver 2, Carrollton 0: Kaylee Rodriguez goal. Monica Zabian goal.
▪ Braddock 2, Coral Park 0: Christine Valdes goal. Nicole Caldera goal. Diana Valdes shutout. BRA 2-2.
▪ Southwest 7, Miami High 1: Andrea Rojas 2 goals, 2 assists, Megan Pazos 2 goals. Claudia Rivero goal, 3 assists. SW 2-1-0.
▪ North Broward Prep 5, Coral Springs Charter 1: Morgan Sherman 2 goals, assist. Morgan Hawes goal. Ricki Kalayci goal. Binta Olabisi goal. Lauren Watts 2 assists. Morgan Newman assist. Sabrina Widelitz assist. NBP 4-0-0.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 7, FAU 0: KK Pawelczyk 2 goals. Amy Barra goal, assist. Alanna Lutchmansingh goal, assist. Ryleigh Brown, Sarah Arcella shutout. CG 3-0.
▪ Ransom Everglades 12, Booker T Washington 0: Noelle Burke 4 goals, 2 assists. Jennifer Lin 3 goals, assist. Jayne Freidman goal. Stella Sable 3 assists. RE 1-1.
▪ Westminster Academy 3, Pope John Paul 1: Camryn Pagliaro 2. Randi Moore 1. WA 2-0.
▪ Cypress Bay 8, South Broward 0: Cassidy Morgan 4 goals. CB 3-1.
▪ Monarch 2, Coral Glades 1: Taylor Dicuia 2 goals.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Hialeah Miami Lakes 2, Norland 1: John Gamboa goal. Sheldon Myrtle goal. HML 1-0.
▪ Braddock 4, Coral Park 1: Anthony Lopez goal, 2 assists. Helmis Alvarez goal. Marcus Concepcion goal. Matias Gonzales goal. BRA 1-0.
▪ Mast 3, Krop 1: Valentin Sabella 2 goals. Eli Knezevich goal. Jeremy Waxman assist. Giancarlo Arguello assist. MA 1-0.
▪ Ferguson 1, American 0: Emanuel Salamanca goal. Arley Carabaly assist. Santiago Esparza shutout. FER 1-0-0
▪ Ransom Everglades 8, Booker T. Washington 0: Michael Colonna 4 goals. Carlos Esber goal, 2 assists. Juan Rizo-Patron 3 assists. RE 1-0.
▪ Monarch 5, Coral Glades 0: Matheus Guimaraes 3 goals, assist. Davi Da Cruz goal, 2 assists. Santiago Latorre goal. Kevian Ferraz, Lucas Simas assist each. Noah Black 3 saves, shutout. MON 1-0-0. CG 0-1-0.
▪ Scheck Hillel 8, Hialeah Educational Academy 0: Michael Romano 3 goals. SH 2-0.
▪ Miami Country Day 1, Sagemont 1: Khalil Winder goal. Erik Pantin assist. MCD 0-0-1.
▪ Palmer Trinity 5, Southridge 2: Jonathan Ludwig 2 goals.Andres Montana goal. Andrew Watson goal. Miguel Sierra goal.
▪ Doral 8, Westland Hialeah 0: Hector Henriquez 3 goals. Owen Green 2 goals. Miguel Castillo goal. Nico Ramirez goal. Juan Castano goal.
▪ Miami Beach 7, South Miami 1: Josue Aguilar 3 goals, 2 assist. Marc Amores 2 goals 2 assists. Tomas Iglesias goal, assist. Nicolas Lopez goal. MB 1-0.
▪ Columbus 1, Coral Gables 1: COL (0-0-1): Julian Sara goal. Daniel Mayorga assist.
Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
The Westminster Christian girls’ volleyball team advanced to the state final for the fourth time in school history and first time since winning the championship in 2013. Nikkia Benitez led the Warriors with a combined 35 kills in wins over Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian and Fort Myers Bishop Verot.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Darin DiBello, Palmer Trinity, football: DiBello ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and passed for 110 yards and a touchdown to lead the Falcons to a 28-6 win over Highlands Christian and their second consecutive FIFC championship.
Michelle Cuervo, Ferguson, girls’ volleyball: Cuervo totaled a combined 29 kills in the Falcons regional final win over West Broward and their state semifinal loss to Boca Raton.
Aitor Fungairino, Belen Jesuit, boys’ swimming: Fungairino won Class 3A state championships in the 200 freestyle (1:37.63) and the 500 freestyle (4:26.82).
Adrian Moya, Doral, boys’ swimming: Moya won the Class 3A state title in the 100 butterfly in 48.56 seconds and was part of the state championship 200 free relay (1:25.46) and 400 free relay (3:05.55).
Julio Horrego, Mater Academy, boys’ swimming: Horrego won the Class 3A state title in the 200 IM in 1:50.35.
Valarie Lastra, Mater Academy, girls’ cross-country: Lastra ran a time of 18:02.86 to finish as a state runner-up in Class 3A.
Igar Rodriguez, Miami Christian, boys’ bowling: Rodriguez finished fourth individually at the state bowling tournament and helped the Victors finish fourth as a team.
Patricia Velasco, Braddock, girls’ bowling: Velasco bowled the best series among Dade bowlers with a four-game total of 728 pins.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
Jonathan Cachon finished third (147), Jude Kim finished fifth (149) and Leo Herrera finished seventh (152) to help the American Heritage boys’ golf team win the Class 2A state title.
Freshman Tsion Yared finished second in 17:59 and Mahdere Yared, Maya Beleznay, Simone Vreeland and Emily Faulhaber went 7-8-15-19 to help the Pine Crest girls’ cross-country team win its first 2A state title.
Nicholas Rischar finished third in 16:05 and Antonio Martinez finsihed seventh overall in 16:15 to help the St. Thomas Aquinas boys’ cross-country team win its second consecutive Class 4A state title.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Ron Hardge, Cardinal Gibbons, football: Hardge had a game-clinching interceptions with under two minutes left to lift the Chiefs over Deerfield Beach 23-21 for the Chiefs’ first victory over the Bucks.
Logan Downey, South Plantation, boys’ swimming: Downey won his fourth consecutive Class 4A state diving title.
Brooke Benedetto and Julia Matzat, Archbishop McCarthy, girls’ golf: Matzat finished tied for fifth (151) overall and Benedetto finished 10th (154) to help the Mavericks rally to post an 11-shot victory over archrival American Heritage for its second consecutive Class 2A state title.
Karlee Price, St. Thomas Aquinas, girls’ swimming: Price won her third Class 4A state diving title in four years.
Philippe Marcoux, Fort Lauderdale, boys’ swimming: Marcoux won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at the class 3A state championships.
Patrick Sastre, Saahr Edouard and Benjamin DeAngulo, Westminster Academy, boys’ cross-country: Sastre, Edouard and DeAngulo went 9-12-29 to help the Lions win the Class 1A state title.
Fabian Lyon
