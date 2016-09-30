Chiefs knock off Rockets for the second year in a row

Nationally ranked Miami Central is used to smashing teams into submission early and cruising during the second half.
Carol City is used to upsetting Central. And Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium, the Chiefs blew out to a 21-point halftime lead then came home eased up in a 34-7 rout.
That’s back-to-back years Carol City’s taken down Central.
Carol City jumps to 3-2, 1-0 in District 16-6A. Central, ranked No. 11 by MaxPreps and No. 21 by USA Today, falls to 5-1, 1-1 in district play.
Nay’Quan Wright ran for 132 yards on 12 carries but made his most important contribution as a passer out of the Wildcat formation. As for the Chiefs’ regular passer, quarterback Marlon Smith, he threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
A lightning delay pushed the scheduled 7:30 start back to 8:18. After nature’s lightning receded, Carol City lightning struck Central three times on the way to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Lightning boom No. 1: Wright, lining up in a Wildcat formation, hit Kevaughn Dingle on a quick hitch. Dingle slipped a tackle and raced up the right sideline for 61 yards to the Rockets’ 15. Seven plays later, Victor Tucker slid on a slant to dig out a 4-yard touchdown pass from Smith for a 7-0 lead.
Lightning boom No. 2: Smith began Carol City’s next possession by dropping a deep ball in to Johaun Beresford for 47 yards to the Central 2. Wright began the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. A missed extra point left the score 13-0.
Lightning boom No. 3: Smith to Terrence Horne Jr. deep up the left sideline for an 80-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt worked when Smith found Tucker alone at the back of the end zone.
Meanwhile, between offensive malfunctions that fried the Rockets’ passing game on the launch pad and dominance of Carol City’s front seven in the run game, Central managed only 35 first half yards.
